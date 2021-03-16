1 hour ago

Some drivers and passengers have kicked against the 5.7 per cent increment in fuel levies announced in the 2021 budget statement. They said the increase in the levies will affect their sales and welfare.

Government is introducing ten pesewas Sanitation and Pollution and twenty pesewas Energy Sector Recovery Levies to be charged on the price per litre of petrol and diesel under the Energy Sector Levies Act ESLA.

A combination of the increases in the petroleum levies will result in 5.7% increase in fuel at the pumps.

Speaking to Energy News, some drivers and passengers said the government is not being fair to them while others believe the levies are for a good cause.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com