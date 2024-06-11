1 hour ago

A 21-year-old driver's mate who robbed two people of their mobile phones valued at GHC4,200 after pulling a pair of scissors on them has been sentenced to 16 years in prison by a Circuit Court in Accra.

Jeffery Johnson allegedly stabbed one of the victims, Ebenezer Danquah, in the right hand with the scissors.

Johnson, who was charged with robbery and causing harm, pleaded not guilty.

However, after the trial, the court, presided over by Mrs. Afia Owusuaa Appiah, found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, explained that the first victim, Ebenezer Danquah, was a chef, and the second victim was a kitchen attendant. Both worked at Papaye Food Company, while Johnson, now a convict, was a driver's mate and lived in Teshie, Accra.

On February 17, 2024, between 1:00 am and 1:30 am, Johnson and an accomplice, who is still at large, rode their motorbike to the victims' house. They attacked the victims, robbing them of an iPhone X, a Huawei, and Itel phones totaling GHC4,200 before fleeing.

The victims raised an alarm, and residents helped catch Johnson, while his accomplice escaped.

Johnson was identified by the victims and handed over to the police, who found an Itel phone and the scissors on him.

The court heard the details of the crime and sentenced Johnson to 16 years in prison.