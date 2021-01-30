2 hours ago

Personnel from the Ghana Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service on Saturday undertook a rescue operation to save a driver’s mate who was trapped under a cargo truck he was travelling on that overturned along the Peduase-Ayi Mensah road.

The truck, with registration number GX 824-17 which was loaded with scraps, was descending from the Peduase hill towards Accra when it lost control and overturned.

Two fire tenders and a private crane came to the scene shortly after to try and rescue the trapped man.

After more than an hour, the man was rescued with some injuries, put in a standby ambulance and transported to the hospital.

Station Officer 1, Daniel Ofosu from the Madina Fire station who was part of the rescue operations told Citi News that they gathered information that the truck driver’s brake failed while descending the hill.

“We heard that the vehicle failed its break, started from the top and the driver tried to control it, but it didn’t work. They are three but only one person was trapped, but we were able to save him,” he said.

An eyewitness told Citi News that the combined efforts of the Ghana National Fire Service and some bystanders who helped to rescue the trapped man was commendable.

“We are happy that nobody died. This was an accident, and it could have happened to anybody. It was impressive that all other drivers on the road stopped to lend their support to make sure that we rescued the driver’s mate,” he said.

