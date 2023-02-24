38 minutes ago

The Driver Vehicle License Authority (DVLA) has reminded car owners that it is illegal to have tinted windows.

According to the DVLA, it is important to have good visibility while driving, therefore, it advises against using tinted glass, which can reduce the quality of vision, especially in dusty weather conditions.

It also reminded drivers that Regulation 67 (3) (4) of the Road Traffic Regulation L.I 2180 prohibits driving a motor vehicle with tinted windows and front windscreen.

The Authority in a statement, thus, noted that to ensure compliance, its Compliance and Enforcement Unit will conduct roadside checks to ensure that all safety measures are adhered to including the removal of tint from vehicles.