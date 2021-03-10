3 hours ago

Founder and leader of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel, Prophet Amoako-Atta, has attributed the drowning incident that occurred in the Gomoa West District to orchestrations of spiritual forces.



According to Prophet Amoako-Atta, the mishaps in the Apam community leading to the death of some 12 teenagers who went swimming was intended for sacrificial purposes.

“What covenant [the word Apam in reference] exists in the district? Why didn’t the incident occur on any other day but [a day after] Independence day?

“I told an official that it was the water that came for the children. It was organized for the sea to swallow them up for sacrifice, and one of the rescuers reported that while they were saving lives, a turbulent water beat against the shores and dragged the victims along,” he added.

Furthering his argument on Angel FM Tuesday, March 9, 2021, he made reference to one of the survivors who reportedly was able to withstand the pressure of the water and made it out due to his chi.

Prophet Amoako-Atta said: “I was listening to one of the interviewees, he said ‘a child who had a strong spirit was able to make it out of the water.’ Think about it. What kind of child is that whose spirit is so strong that the water could not overwhelm him?”

With reference to events in the Bible (Matthew 8:23-27, Luke 8:22-25 etc.) where Jesus spoke to the turbulent water and it calmed, Prophet Amoako-Atta explained that the storm that beat against the shores and dragged the children leading to the death of some was driven by spiritual forces.

“Jesus commanded the storm to calm and it did. Behind the water that almost drowned Him and his disciples was a spirit. So the water which overflowed its bank and drowned all those children was driven by a spirit.”

He concluded by urging the church to be circumspect and not take spiritual things for granted that they may prolong their lives in the world.