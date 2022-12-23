1 hour ago

Paul Adom Otchere, a media figure in Ghana and the host of the Good Evening Ghana program on Metro TV, should be concerned about his looks because Kevin Taylor, a journalist located in the United States, has claimed that the former was fast aging.

According to him, the Ghana Airports Board Chairman appeared older than his actual age since he was under the influence of narcotics.

Kevin Taylor posted the remarks on his Facebook page after sharing a picture of Mr. Adom Otchere and speculating as to what his actual age might be.

The well-known journalist was sporting red-brown sunglasses and a long sleeves checked run-neck T-shirt in the aforementioned photo. His beard was a mixture of black and grey hair, and he had a butch haircut.

"How old is this guy again, he is slowly depreciating like the dollar. DRUG NO GOOD," the caption read.

Prior to his Facebook post, Kevin Taylor earlier attacked Adom Otchere aggressively on his With All Due Respect program on Loud Silence TV.

In the aforementioned episode monitored by Ghanaguardian.com, Adom Otchere was called a "thief" and a "criminal" over his involvement in what he (Kevin) claimed was a new agenda by the Akufo-Addo government to solicit money from Ghanaians living abroad to build the National Cathedral project.

Kevin Taylor also fired Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Founder of International Central Gospel Church, Dr. Mensa Otabil for supporting Paul Adom Otchere and the current NPP administration in their corrupt practices.

Although it is anticipated that Paul Adom Otchere will respond to Kevin Taylor because they are both vocal and well-known for criticizing one other on their respective platforms, the many accusations and derogatory statements made against him by Taylor have gone unanswered.