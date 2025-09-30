3 hours ago

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has revealed that MultiChoice Africa, operators of DStv, has deactivated nearly one million decoders as part of a sustained effort to combat cross-border piracy between Nigeria and Ghana.

Speaking on The Point of View on Channel One TV on Monday, September 29, 2025, the Minister explained that the mass deactivations were aimed at removing unauthorised or illegally activated "ghost boxes" that have flooded the Ghanaian market.

“So far, DStv has deactivated close to a million ghost boxes over a period of time,” he confirmed.

Mr. George also reaffirmed that MultiChoice’s new value offer, which gives Ghanaian subscribers between 33% and 50% more value depending on their package — is unprecedented and applies only to Ghana.

“I have heard people say that DStv has done this before; that is not correct. That is why the presser I did, I said this is unprecedented in DStv’s own marketing modules,” he said.

He explained that unlike previous promotions which were short-term and limited to active subscribers who renewed early, the current deal is “bouquet-agnostic”, applies broadly, and is part of a three-month enhanced value campaign.