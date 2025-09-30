1 hour ago

The Minister of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has revealed that DStv has deactivated nearly one million decoders as part of measures to curb cross-border piracy between Ghana and Nigeria.

He explained that since 2017, MultiChoice — operators of DStv — has raised alarms over the smuggling of decoders into Ghana, a practice that has persisted for close to a decade. The situation, he noted, has cost the government significant tax revenue while leaving customers without proper technical support.

Speaking on The Point of View on Channel One TV, Mr. George stressed that the proliferation of “ghost boxes” on the Ghanaian market remains a major challenge that must be decisively addressed.

“So far, DStv has deactivated close to a million ghost boxes over a period of time,” he disclosed.

He added that aside from the loss of revenue, unsuspecting customers are often denied quality customer service, while the situation also poses a growing threat to Ghana’s local content creation industry.

Mr. George also praised MultiChoice’s decision to offer between 33% and 50% more value on its subscription packages, describing the move as unprecedented.

“I have heard people say that DStv has done this before; that is not correct. That is why in the press release I issued, I stated that this is unprecedented in DStv’s own marketing modules,” he clarified.

The Minister assured that the government remains committed to working with stakeholders to clamp down on piracy and safeguard the pay-TV market.