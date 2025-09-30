3 hours ago

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has described MultiChoice Africa’s decision to offer 33% to 50% more value to Ghanaian DStv subscribers as “unprecedented”, dismissing suggestions that similar offers had been made in the past.

Speaking on The Point of View with Bernard Avle on Channel One TV, the Minister emphasized that the current arrangement is a major concession designed specifically for the Ghanaian market following weeks of negotiations between the government and the satellite TV operator.

“I’ve heard people say DStv has done this before. That’s not correct. That’s why in the presser I did, I called it unprecedented in DStv’s own marketing modules,” he stated.

He clarified that past DStv promotions were limited in scope and benefit, applying only to active subscribers who renewed before expiry and typically lasted for just one month.

“What DStv has normally done is that you must be an active subscriber, you must renew before the expiration of your current subscription, and you enjoy it for only one month. What we have done with them is a bouquet agonistic,” he said.

The current value upgrade allows all subscribers to enjoy a free boost to the next-tier bouquet for a three-month period, including a trip draw to Dubai for Premium customers.

Mr. George reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring fair pricing and improved service delivery in Ghana’s pay-TV sector, adding that this deal marks a shift toward consumer-first digital policy enforcement.