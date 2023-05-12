3 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been named as the one behind the recent attempts by a presidential candidate aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, to injunct the party’s primaries.

The NDC had scheduled Saturday, May 13, 2023, for its national primaries, but a suit filed by one of the three candidates vying for the presidential slot has left the election in limbo.

According to a former Minister of Tourism, Zita Sabah Benson, she has suspicions that the ruling NPP has a hand in why Dr. Duffuor is acting the way he is.

She explained that she is confident of this because even before the former Minister of Finance announced his bid to run as a presidential candidate of the NDC, a key member of the NPP had given hints of it on Twitter.

“I think NPP is behind it, pushing it,” a report by 3news.com said.

The former Ghana Ambassador to the Czech Republic also accused Dr. Kwabena Duffuor of having ill motives intended to disrupt the calendar of the National Democratic Congress.

“If Dr Duffuor had good intentions for the party, what he would have done was come sit with the elders of the party and resolve this instead of waiting three days to the elections,” she added.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor filed a case in court on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, for an interlocutory injunction on the NDC primaries slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.

He cited anomalies with the NDC’s electoral album for his suit, following it up with a petition to the Electoral Commission.

The EC has since announced that it has pulled out of the elections until the NDC sorts out its internal issues.

The suit is to be heard on Friday, May 12, 2023, although there have been assurances from both the National Chairman and General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Fifi Kwetey respectively, that the May 13 elections will come on.

Source: Ghanaweb