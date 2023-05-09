3 hours ago

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Kwabena Duffour has filed an interlocutory injunction against the upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The party heads to the polls on Saturday, May 13, to elect a flagbearer and Members of Parliament ahead of the 2023 elections.

But the suit sighted by citinewsroom.com is to bar the party, the Electoral Commission from holding the primaries pending the production of a complete photo album register.

The former Finance Minister also wants the party to deliver the complete register to him at least five weeks ahead of the election.

According to the plaintiff, data from only 220 out of the 275 constituencies have been verified. An exceptional list of 74,799 he adds has been created which cannot also be verified because of scanty information.

For no credible reason, 3,910 eligible voters at the 220 constituencies have been disenfranchised”, the writ read in parts.

He further makes a point, the photo album put out by the electoral directorate of the NDC with the knowledge, consent and tacit approval of the general secretary of the party would compromise the integrity of the election to his detriment.

“The Plaintiff maintains that the reluctance to extend time for the internal elections and provide a complete and credible photo album register ahead of time to the presidential aspirants for verification smacks of a plan to create undue advantage for manipulation of the presidential primaries”, the motion added.

Kwabena Duffuor had complained of some discrepancies in the party’s voter register and wants the National Executive of the party to postpone the upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.

In an earlier letter to the General Secretary of the NDC, Dr Duffuor’s campaign team said the call is based on the incomplete and inaccurate delegates register expected to be used for the elections.

But the party says it will not postpone its primaries on Saturday despite calls from Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, one of the flagbearer aspirants.

Its Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande said the credibility of the May 13th primaries is not questionable as the campaign team of the former Finance Minister seeks to suggest.