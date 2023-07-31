4 hours ago

Kwabena Agyepong has corrected the sequence of events leading to the employment of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) years back.

Agyepong, who was reacting to claims that Bawumia as a young banker was appointed to BoG by president John Agyekum Kufuor, said that was not the case.

He recounted how in 2001, as a presidential spokesperson of then president Kufuor, he had encountered Bawumia, already with BoG as a personal assistant to then Bog Governor, Paul Acquah.

“It is also not true that president Kufuor was the one that brought him into the Bank of Ghana. We (NPP government) came into office in 2001, at the time Dr. Duffuor was the governor of the Central Bank, the president allowed him to complete his tenure.

“It was Duffuor that brought Bawumia to the bank, it was after Duffuor that Paul Acquah was brought from the IMF. At the time, Bawumia was at Research Department so Bawumia became like a PA to him.

“He used to carry Acquah’s books when they come for meetings at the Castle and I sat in those meetings… does it mean working in a bank makes you a party person? He was hired during the NDC era, does that make him an NDC person?” he stressed.

Agyepong, who is like Bawumia, a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) clarified further that, “In 2006 when Kufuor wanted to appoint a deputy governor, he gave it to him.”

He was speaking in an interview with Kofi TV on his chances in the upcoming NPP super delegates conference and his overall dream for the country.

