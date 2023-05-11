59 minutes ago

Spokesperson for Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Fritz Baffour has said that the flagbearer hopeful has suspended campaigning as a result of his injunction suit filed against the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

He explained that contrary to some people’s views, “the intention was not to interfere or to create a situation for us to campaign.

“Well as a result of the court action that we’ve taken, we have suspended the actual campaigning till we get a nod from the court or after the court proceedings,” he revealed.

The former Ablekuma South Member of Parliament said he was hopeful that all parties involved in the matter will reach a resolution soon.

“I’m sure within the next few days between the court, EC, the party and ourselves we should resolve the issue,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

Dr Duffuor, an aspirant of the presidential primary, on Tuesday filed a suit against the party following what he says are some discrepancies his team has identified in the party’s voters register to be used for the exercise.

In a writ filed at an Accra High Court, Dr Duffuor indicated that the party failed to provide the required photo album register five weeks before the elections in accordance with the party’s rules.

He stated that a partial photo album register was given to his team on May 4, a few days before the elections rather than in March when they had submitted a request for one.

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will not supervise the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) primaries scheduled for Saturday, May 13, until all legal issues associated with it are resolved.

According to the EC, going ahead to organise the primary will be disrespecting the judiciary since it amounts to a contempt of court.