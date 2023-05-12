3 hours ago

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is pushing for an out-of-court settlement following an injunction halting Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.

National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says attempts to meet Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and his campaign team to resolve issues have proven difficult.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, one of the three presidential aspirants on Tuesday filed an injunction in court restraining the party from going ahead with the election.

Dr. Duffuor in his writ raised concerns about supposed discrepancies in the party’s electoral roll among others thus warranting his action.

The Electoral Commission which was supposed to supervise the election washed its hands off the election due to the court case.

Speaking to Citi News, the National Chairman of the NDC Johnson Aseidu Nketiah says the parties will try and reach an agreement before Saturday.

“I have been trying to get people around the table to do that, but I haven’t succeeded completely, but we are still working along that line, so we have party and court processes underway. But we would have liked that the party’s processes to be exhausted first before the court process comes in. Be as it may, we are running the party’s process along the court process,” Johnson Aseidu Nketia said.

NDC is praying an Accra High Court to hear the injunction application filed against its president and parliamentary primaries before Monday, May 15.

The party is also urging the court to dismiss Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s suit.

Lawyers for the NDC described the suit as “frivolous and incompetent” and ought to be dismissed “in limine”.

“We submit that the Plaintiff’s suit is incompetent and therefore ought to be dismissed in limine. Again, the Plaintiff has not been able to demonstrate on the face of his pleadings and affidavit that it is just or convenient for the Honourable Court to grant the injunction that he seeks”.

“We, therefore, pray that the Court refuses the instant application.”

Background

Dr. Duffuor on May 9 filed an interlocutory injunction against the NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries slated for May 13, 2023, barring the party and the Electoral Commission (EC) from holding the primaries pending the production of a complete photo album register.

The former Finance Minister also wants the party to deliver the complete register to him at least five weeks before the election.

