1 hour ago

Many parts of the country were thrown into darkness following an unexpected power outage on Monday night.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

In the Greater Accra Region, many areas including Dansoman, Nima, Teshie reported of the outage.

In the Northern Region, there was a total blackout from around 9pm on Monday until about 4.30am when power was restored only to go off again a few minutes later.

The 12 Municipal and District Assemblies in the Bono Region also experienced the blackout, forcing many residents to spend the night in darkness.

The light out was said to have taken place around 7.30pm and lasted several hours, forcing many to to take to social media with lamentations.

Some parts of Kumasi and the Western Region including the capital, Takoradi, also experienced the outage.

Officials in the sector are meanwhile yet to speak on the situation.