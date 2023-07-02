2 hours ago

Robin Polley, the talented right-back for Heracles Almelo, has once again made a generous donation of football boots and jerseys to young children in three villages in the Egyaa district.

In addition to his donation, he also organized the Egyaa Cup as part of his efforts to support the children in these communities.

Expressing his gratitude on social media, Polley wrote, "Speechless… First of all, I want to thank VDL Maasluis with all of my heart for donating 750 new Nike football boots. Wow… What a pleasure these children can get from playing football barefoot without any complaint or worries. All they had was a ball and their nice smile on their faces."

Polley went on to share his joy in being able to provide football boots, kits, and balls to the three villages, making it possible for every child in Egyaa to pursue their dreams and talents.

He expressed his pride in the investment made in the children's futures, giving them more opportunities and possibilities.

The support for this initiative came from Dutch clubs Heracles Almelo and ADO Den Haag. Polley acknowledged their contribution, stating, "I was able to build this up in 3 years with the cooperation of my employer Heracles and my old employer ADO Den Haag, who were able to donate a total of 550 football kits."

Polley's efforts have had a significant impact on the community, providing football kits to every school in the village and enabling them to organize their own sports activities.

The first edition of the Egyaa Cup was made possible through these donations, marking a significant milestone in the project's growth.

With each step, the initiative is expanding and becoming a reality, thanks to the support of Polley, the collaborating clubs, and the community.

Polley expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the greatness of God in making it all possible.