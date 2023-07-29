2 hours ago

In an exciting match in the Chinese Super League, Cangzhou Mighty Lions FC secured a 2-1 win over Nantong Zhiyun FC, with Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Deabeas Owusu Sekyere playing a crucial role.

Before the game, the head-to-head record between the two teams stood at Nantong Zhiyun FC with no wins, Cangzhou Mighty Lions FC with one win, and two draws.

Deabeas Owusu Sekyere started the game and showcased his skills for the full 90 minutes.

Throughout the match, the home side enjoyed more possession, but it was the Mighty Lions who took the lead in the 22nd minute.

Owusu Sekyere's right-footed shot from the center of the box found the bottom right corner, giving Cangzhou Mighty Lions the early advantage. The goal was assisted by Lin Chuangyi.

However, Nantong Zhiyun FC managed to equalize just before halftime. In the 45th minute, Romário Baldé's left-footed shot from a challenging angle on the left found the bottom right corner.

The goal was assisted by Lucas Morelatto, leveling the score at 1-1.

But the Cangzhou Mighty Lions weren't done yet. Just seconds before halftime, Jürgen Locadia stepped up to score the winning goal for his team.

Locadia's right-footed shot from the center of the box landed in the bottom left corner, securing the victory for Cangzhou Mighty Lions. The goal was once again assisted by Lin Chuangyi.

Deabeas Owusu Sekyere's goal and all-around performance played a vital part in the team's success, contributing to their well-deserved victory.

Looking ahead, the Mighty Lions will face Shenzhen FC at home in their next league game, and fans will be eager to see if Sekyere can continue his impressive form and help his team secure another positive result.