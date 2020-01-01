1 hour ago

Dutch born Ghanaian Myron Boadu could have been an Arsenal player but for his own decision to snub the gunners for a stay in his country of birth.

The 18 year old during his formative years was spotted as always by scouts of Arsenal who alerted then manager Arsene Wenger about the potential,skill and pace of the youngster.

He was sent to London for trials but around that same time an offer arrived from AZ Alkmaar which he chose over that of Arsenal as he felt at the time that he will get more opportunities to feature or get to the first team at AZ Alkmaar than at Arsenal.

“I will never forget the moment I got on the plane [to London],” he told VI.

“I thought, ‘This may be an important day in my life.' If we had said yes, it would have had far-reaching consequences for our family. It was attractive, but I also got a very good offer from AZ.

“I’m playing in the first team now. I don’t know if that would have been the case at Arsenal, where I would play with boys of my own age, which didn’t appeal to me.”

The 18 year old has been in sparkling form this season as he has scored 17 goals in 27 outings for AZ Alkmaar.

Boadu also made his debut for his adopted country in November in the Dutch's 5 nil triumph over minnows Estonia a game he scored in.

“You sell him short if you only judge him on goals and assists,” AZ coach Arne Slot was quick to point out recently.

"Myron can also apply very good and aggressive pressure, and he works really hard for the team."