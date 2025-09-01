2 hours ago

The Chairman of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) Board, George Spencer Quaye, has challenged the Authority to raise its revenue target by 60% within the next year—from GH¢649 million to GH¢1.038 billion by the 2026 Mid-Year Review.

Speaking at the close of the 2025 Mid-Year Review Conference in Ejisu, Quaye urged the DVLA to adopt bold, disciplined, and innovative strategies to transform service delivery. He highlighted the need to expand service points, enforce compliance, and maximize the use of digital platforms such as the Vehicle Registration System (VRS).

He also cautioned against corrupt practices, stressing, “Every cedi lost to fraud is a cedi stolen from the Republic.” Quaye assured that the Board remains committed to upholding integrity and accountability.

On road safety, he directed regional managers to make it central to their leadership by developing bi-annual strategies and working closely with the Police MTTD.

Commending CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey, Quaye urged the full implementation of the Research Advisory and Data Services framework to establish the DVLA as a credible policy think tank.

“DVLA is a custodian of life, a guardian of order, and a driver of national development,” he said.

The conference was attended by the Deputy Minister for Transport, the Ashanti Regional Minister, DVLA Board members, management, and staff.