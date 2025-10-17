3 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, has rejected allegations by the Minority in Parliament that the Authority’s delinquency charges—commonly known as spot fines—are unlawful.

These charges are imposed on motorists who breach road traffic regulations, including driving with expired roadworthy certificates or operating vehicles with mechanical faults such as defective brakes.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Thursday, October 16, 2025, Mr. Kotey expressed surprise at the Minority’s stance, describing it as politically inconsistent.

“I’ve just been informed that the Minority is calling for my head over the delinquency charges. Let me remind them that these same charges were implemented during their eight years in government,” he said.

“Why were they doing it for eight years if it was illegal? You cannot now turn around in opposition and say what you enforced for eight years is unlawful. The GH¢225 charges were approved by Parliament for DVLA to collect,” the DVLA CEO emphasized.

Mr. Kotey clarified that the temporary withdrawal of DVLA taskforce personnel from the roads was not due to any legal challenge but to make room for additional stakeholder engagement.

“It doesn’t mean we stopped because we realised we were doing something illegal. Far from that. We are only taking time to engage the public further. The team will soon return to the roads to continue ensuring compliance,” he stated.

The clarification follows recent enforcement exercises by the DVLA’s Compliance Team, aimed at ensuring that all vehicles and drivers meet the required safety and regulatory standards.

However, after weeks of intensified enforcement, the Authority paused the operation to allow for consultations with transport unions, drivers, and other stakeholders.

Mr. Kotey reaffirmed that the delinquency charges are fully grounded in law, citing the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180) and the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations, 2023 (LI 2481), both of which empower state agencies, including the DVLA, to collect approved fees.

According to him, the Authority remains committed to enforcing road safety regulations while maintaining transparency and fairness in its operations.