3 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, has disclosed that he inherited a significant debt burden when he assumed office.

Speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Channel One TV on Tuesday, August 19, Mr. Kotey revealed that the Authority’s finances were in deficit at the time.



“I inherited debt, which I made the public aware of. In our dollar account, we were owing close to $200 million. In our cedi account, we were owing about GH¢300 million,” he said.

Despite these challenges, the DVLA boss highlighted notable progress under his leadership, pointing to a sharp rise in revenue in 2025.

“In the first quarter of 2025, I moved revenue up by 57% compared to previous years. I don’t want to blow my horn, but I have been able to make a lot of changes,” he noted.

Mr. Kotey assured that the Authority remains committed to strengthening its finances while improving services to the public.