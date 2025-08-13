17 hours ago

Engineer and policy analyst Kosi Dedey has accused the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) of failing to properly train drivers and ensure vehicle roadworthiness, a lapse he says is fueling Ghana’s rising road accident rates.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, Mr Dedey said the DVLA’s two core responsibilities — determining who is qualified to drive and certifying which vehicles are fit for the road — are being poorly delivered.

“In terms of driver training and assessment, it is very minimal,” he said. “You meet people who have held a licence for years but cannot interpret simple lane markings. Many drivers don’t even know LI 2180, Ghana’s road traffic regulation. So, what exactly are we teaching in our driving schools?”

On vehicle inspection, Mr Dedey criticised the 2012 reforms that allowed private facilities to handle checks, arguing they have done little to improve safety.

“It costs at least $100,000 to set up a single inspection lane, yet DVLA controls the charges these facilities can take. Many no longer test vehicles at all — they simply collect DVLA forms, stamp them, and issue stickers,” he alleged.

He also faulted the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) for being reactive rather than preventive. “The NRSA comes in after the horses have bolted because we keep releasing more and more unqualified people onto our roads as drivers,” he said.