16 hours ago

Engineer and policy analyst Kosi Dedey has slammed the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) for failing to effectively carry out its core responsibilities, which he says is contributing to the growing number of road accidents in Ghana.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, Mr. Dedey accused the DVLA of neglecting its two primary mandates: ensuring that only qualified individuals are licensed to drive and that only roadworthy vehicles are permitted on the roads.

“In terms of driver training and assessment, it is very minimal. You talk to people who have held a driver’s licence for years, and they do not know simple lane markings. Not many drivers are even aware of LI 2180, the road regulation in Ghana. So, what are we teaching people in the driving schools?” he asked.

On vehicle inspection, Mr. Dedey criticised the 2012 reforms that allowed private entities to conduct vehicle checks, saying the system has failed to improve safety standards.

“It costs not less than $100,000 to set up a single inspection lane, yet DVLA regulates the charges these facilities can take. Most of them no longer test vehicles – they simply collect DVLA forms, stamp them, and issue stickers,” he alleged.

He further argued that the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) often steps in too late to prevent accidents, describing its role as largely reactive.

“The NRSA only plays a catch-up role because we are releasing more and more unqualified people onto our roads as drivers,” Mr. Dedey stressed.