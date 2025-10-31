3 hours ago

CEO of DVLA opening the new centre at Dansoman

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has inaugurated a new ultra-modern service centre in Dansoman as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance service delivery through strategic Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

The Dansoman DVLA Ultra Centre, commissioned on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, is a fully equipped, state-of-the-art facility that offers a comprehensive range of services, including driver licensing, vehicle registration, and testing.

The new centre is expected to serve Dansoman and neighbouring communities, easing the workload on other DVLA branches within the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking at the launch, DVLA Chief Executive Julius Neequaye Kotey described the project as a testament to the success of collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“This ultra centre marks a significant step in our mission to modernise operations and make our services more accessible to the public,” Mr. Kotey said. “It is the product of a strong partnership built on innovation, efficiency, and a shared dedication to serving the nation.”

He expressed gratitude to the project’s private partners for their commitment and innovation in turning the vision into reality, noting that the Authority will continue to pursue similar collaborations to expand service access across the country.

Mr. Kotey reiterated the DVLA’s commitment to modernisation through digitalisation, infrastructure expansion, and improved customer experience, stressing that technology and partnerships remain key to the Authority’s transformation agenda.

“The success of the Dansoman Ultra Centre strengthens our belief that when the public and private sectors work together, we can deliver world-class, customer-friendly services to Ghanaians,” he concluded.