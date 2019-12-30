2 hours ago

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) says it is investigating circumstances under which two vehicles possess the same number plate.

A picture of two different cars with the same registration number, GW 20-19, has surfaced on social media.

The trending photo has called into question the security of road users in the country.

After the release of the first two vehicles, other social media users have released other pictures of cars with the same number plate.

But reacting to the matter, Public Relations Officer for the DVLA, Francis Tuffuor, said the authority is probing the matter.

“It has come to my attention of the news trending on some social media platforms that two vehicles have the same registration number. We are investigating the issue. Hopefully, by Monday we should get some information on it” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

Every car in the country is supposed to have a special number embossed at the front and back of the car for identification.

The DVLA in a recent statement announced some measure it had adopted to improve security and efficiency.

It said the digitisation is part of the DVLA’s long-term plan to ensure the entire vehicle registration regime in the country meets acceptable standards.

The statement further said with the new DP licence, power has been given to the citizens and law enforcement officers to verify the validity of DP plate at any given time using various devices including an analogue phone via USSD and barcode scanners.

The digitisation is further enhanced by the fact that owners of vehicles must present them for examination at vehicle inspection centres with customs documents of the vehicles to Customs Officers for authentication.

Despite these measures, there seem to be some recalcitrants producing fake number plates.

It is, however, no surprise the latest duplication of number plates on the country’s roads.

In 2018, classfmonline.com reported that the Eastern region office of the Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS) impounded and detained two taxi cabs using the same registration number and registered at different locations.

The two cars, Nissan Amera and Nissan Micra were spotted and stopped during a swoop by the national CEPS task force with the same registration number GE 3219-17 embossed on them at Suhum.

