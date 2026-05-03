DVLA rolls out extended operating hours effective May 4

By Prince Antwi May 3, 2026

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in the Ashanti Region is set to introduce extended working hours at its regional office beginning Monday, May 4, 2026, as part of efforts to improve service delivery.

Under the new arrangement, the office will operate two shifts daily — from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Authorities say the initiative could be scaled up to a full 24-hour service depending on public patronage.

The announcement was made during a clean-up exercise held at the DVLA regional office to mark May Day celebrations. Speaking at the event, the Ashanti Regional Manager, Jerry Edem Aflabo, said the move forms part of a broader plan to enhance accessibility and efficiency across DVLA services nationwide.

According to him, the extended hours policy will be implemented in all 16 regional capital offices of the Authority.

Mr. Aflabo further disclosed that security and lighting systems at the facility have been upgraded to support night operations and ensure the safety of both staff and clients.

He added that from 5:00 p.m. onwards, all payments will be processed electronically to strengthen transaction security and reduce risks associated with cash handling.

The DVLA has therefore urged the public to take advantage of the extended hours to access its services more conveniently.

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Prince Antwi
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