3 hours ago

As part of its ongoing digital transformation efforts, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced plans to introduce an electronic licensing system, known as the e-licence.

Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, made the announcement on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, during the launch of the DVLA Lorry Terminal Project at the Circle-Kaneshie Station in Accra.

According to Mr. Kotey, the e-licence will offer drivers the ability to access their licensing information digitally—particularly useful during police checks when a physical driver’s licence is unavailable.

“Most of us don’t carry our licenses with us, and it shouldn’t be the case that the police or any other party takes advantage of that,” he explained. “If I don’t have my license with me and I am a driver, I’m still a driver. I should have an app that allows me to identify myself as a legitimate driver on the street—and that’s what the e-licence is about.”

He clarified that the e-licence will not replace the existing physical licence card but will serve as a digital alternative accessible via smartphones, including Android and iPhones.

Although Mr. Kotey did not give a specific timeline for the rollout, he emphasized that the initiative is part of the Authority’s broader strategy to modernize service delivery and improve convenience for drivers nationwide.

Below are the schedule spots drivers can visit to access DVLA services: Greater Accra Region

• Achimota Lorry Terminal – Every 4th Thursday of the month

• Amasaman – Every 3rd Thursday of the month

• Kaneshie – Every 1st Thursday of the month

• Kasoa – Every 1st Wednesday of the month

• Lapaz – Every 4th Tuesday of the month

• Madina – Every 3rd Wednesday of the month

• 37 Station – Every 4th Wednesday of the month

• Ashaiman – Every 2nd Thursday of the month

Outside Accra

• Mampong Main Taxi Station – Every Thursday

• Bolgatanga Main Station – Every 1st Wednesday of the month

• Akim Oda (Kumasi, Accra & New Stations) – Every 2nd Thursday of the month

• Sunyani Lorry Terminal – Every last Wednesday of the month

• Agogo Ashanti Lorry Terminal – Every 3rd Tuesday of the month

• Berekum Lorry Terminal – Every 1st Thursday of the month