DVLA to roll out nationwide vehicle emission testing to cut pollution and emissions

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is preparing to introduce a nationwide vehicle emission testing programme as part of efforts to reduce air pollution, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and support Ghana’s climate change commitments.

The initiative aligns with Ghana’s broader environmental sustainability agenda, including the National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) and the Paris Agreement, which seek to promote a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy.

Under the new framework, all vehicles will be required to undergo emission testing before registration or the issuance of roadworthy certificates. The policy is intended to ensure that vehicles operating on Ghana’s roads meet approved environmental standards and do not contribute excessively to air pollution.

Authorities say the programme is a key intervention in addressing the growing health impacts linked to poor air quality in the country.

Recent international findings suggest that air pollution accounts for nearly 14 percent of deaths in Ghana, making it the second leading risk factor for mortality after high blood pressure.

Health experts have associated vehicle emissions with diseases such as stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), respiratory infections, and complications affecting newborns.

The transport sector remains a major contributor to pollution, with Ghana’s vehicle population estimated at over 3.2 million as of 2022. Industry data indicates that more than 95 percent of these vehicles are older models that emit high levels of pollutants.

Under the new system, authorised testing centres will measure exhaust emissions to determine compliance with national standards. Tests will assess pollutants including carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxides using tailpipe analysis, while newer vehicles may undergo onboard diagnostics (OBD) checks.

Vehicle owners will receive detailed reports indicating whether their vehicles meet the required standards. Those that fail will be given guidance on repairs and a timeframe within which to rectify faults before re-testing.

Commercial vehicles will be granted a transition period of up to two years to address emission-related issues before full enforcement is implemented.

The emission testing programme will be implemented through a public-private partnership (PPP) between the DVLA and accredited private testing centres across the country.

Motorists will be required to pay a service fee of GH¢80 per test. Motorcycles and tricycles are expected to be included in a later phase under a separate pricing structure.

Officials emphasise that the initiative is not designed as a revenue-generating levy but as a technical and environmental measure to improve vehicle performance, reduce pollution and protect public health.

Beyond environmental benefits, the programme is expected to generate critical data on transport-related emissions, strengthen regulatory enforcement, and support Ghana’s climate mitigation strategies. It is also expected to position the country to participate more effectively in emerging carbon trading markets.

Authorities believe the initiative will significantly reduce emissions from the transport sector while helping Ghana meet both national and international environmental obligations.