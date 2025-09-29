3 hours ago

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced plans to introduce a point management system aimed at reducing reckless driving on Ghana’s roads.

Under the new regime, drivers will have points deducted from their licences each time they commit traffic offences. Once a driver exhausts all points, they will be required to return to driving school before being allowed back on the road.

The Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, disclosed this during a familiarisation visit by the Deputy Transport Minister, Dorcas Affo-Tofey, to the authority on Monday, September 29, 2025.

“We can all attest to the fact that we complain about the bad nature of our road network. But what about the human factor? To prevent that, we will implement the point management system, where if you happen to drive recklessly, we will deduct some points from your overall score. If your point finishes, then we take you back to the driving school,” Mr Kotey explained.

He added that the DVLA has mechanised its compliance system to make monitoring more efficient and effective, with every regional office now equipped with 10 compliance officers tasked with enforcing the initiative.

The upcoming reform forms part of the government’s broader efforts to improve road safety in the face of rising road accidents and fatalities.