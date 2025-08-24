37 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, has cautioned the public to ignore a design circulating on social media that falsely claims to originate from the Authority.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Mr. Kotey clarified that the material did not come from the DVLA and urged the public not to associate the Authority with the unauthorised design.

“Please disregard this design. It’s not coming from DVLA. Thank you,” he stated.

He further advised the public to rely solely on the DVLA’s official communication platforms for accurate and verified information, assuring that the Authority remains committed