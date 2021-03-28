4 hours ago

Dyzrupt LTD, an international business company with focus on helping Africans and others to create wealth, has initiated a project to provide financial support to African women entrepreneurs to boost their businesses.

The project, dubbed: "Dyzrupt African Women Empowerment (DYZ-AWE), which will be launched in April 2021, seeks to award funding support ranging from US$30,000 to US$500 to African women entrepreneurs, through an entrepreneurship funding challenge by the company.

The concept

Presenting the DYZ-AWE project to the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms Lulu Xingwana, at her residence in Accra on Wednesday, March 24, this year, the Chief Communication Officer of Dyzrupt, Kwame A. A. Opoku, said regardless of the nature of employment, be it formal or informal, women’s empowerment is vital to the success of any society.

For him, entrepreneurship plays a significant role in wealth creation, and to be an entrepreneur or build a startup, one has to have access to initial funds.

That, he explained, without funding, an innovative idea will never come to fruition no matter how great a potential the idea may have, pointing out that many African women entrepreneurs face funding challenge.

Giving further details on the project, Mr Opoku said the Dyz-AWE project follows stepwise approach, whereby aspirant women are first trained and educated at little or no cost and those who meet eligibility criteria are funded through a dedicated fund established and managed by Dyzrupt LTD.

He said the project will be opened to all African women entrepreneurs residing in Africa, encouraging African women entrepreneurs to take part in the contest when it is launched in April.

He was of the view that investing in women and girls translates to broader social and economic impact, saying “We urge Africans to rally together and embrace the Dyzrupt ecosystem, which is founded on a technology that is considered to be a pillar of the fourth industrial revolution.”

Cooperation

The South Africa High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms Grace Jeanet Mason, commended Dyzrupt for the project, noting that the project will help to cushion many African women entrepreneurs, as many women entrepreneurs have been affected badly by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted further that the project will also help to reduce the incidence of domestic violence against women in many African countries.

South Africa High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms Grace Jeanet Mason explaining a point to the Chief Communication Officer of Dyzrupt, Kwame A. A. Opoku

Explaining why she endorsed the project, she said many of the challenges faced by women in Ghana were not different from that of women in South Africa, expressing the hope that with the start-up capital involved in the project, many of the beneficiaries would become economically independent.

Ms Mason said it has always been her passion to support women and therefore any project that has women’s interests at heart is of great importance to her, hence her motivation to support the project.

She said women, when assisted, could play a vital role in the life of any nation, and that African women must be supported by all to enable them realise their dreams.

For his part, the Head of Public Relations and Influencer of Dyzrupt, Mathew Mensah, explained that the whole Dyzrupt ecosystem is disrupting a broken and uncompetitive banking, funding, and entertainment market by enabling ordinary Africans and others to transact and build a more financially secure future without relying on traditional intermediaries.

Source: graphic.com.gh