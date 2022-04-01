16 hours ago

Mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly(KMA), Sam Pyne, has lambasted the Minority in Parliament for staging a walkout over voting on the E-Levy Bill on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The Minority abstained from the process, leaving the Majority to approve the Bill and subsequently the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assenting to it to become an Act.

The Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) Act makes it legally binding for every Ghanaian to be deducted a 1.5% levy on all electronic transactions.

However, the Minority led by the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, have dragged the Attorney General to the Supreme Court to hinder the implementation of the E-Levy.

They contend that Parliament did not have the required number of at least half of its members present when the controversial tax policy was approved.

Addressing these issues on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Sam Pyne questioned the Minority's logic in walking out since they believe Parliament didn't have the right quorum to vote on the Bill.

He wondered why the Minority didn't remain in the chamber to witness the failure of the Bill.

''They said they know a lot of NPP MPs who don't assent to the E-Levy. So, if you knew those MPs, why didn't you remain in the chamber to convince those MPs that you claim will vote against the E-Levy to do so?''

Sam Pyne also threw his full support behind the levy stressing it's a good way to include the informal sector in the payment of taxes to develop the country.