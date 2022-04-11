1 hour ago

The Ministers’ Conference of the Ghana Baptist Convention, has recommended the setting up of a non-partisan independent body to monitor the use of funds accrued from the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

This, according to the Conference, would not only promote transparency and accountability but would also influence the proper usage of the funds.

“Since the E-Levy has been passed into law, we recommend that a monitoring team of non-partisan nature made up of traditional leaders, religious leaders and other influential individuals be set up to man it”, the Reverend Dr Charles Owusu Ampofo, President of the Baptist Ministers’ Conference stated.

He was addressing journalists on the sidelines of the 59th annual refresher course, retreat and business of the Ministers’ Conference of the Ghana Baptist Convention at Ejura, in the Ejura-Sekyedumasi Municipality.

The retreat which was held on the theme “Called to serve: Called to send”, aimed at equipping the Ministers with the doctrines, teachings, the will to win souls, disciplining and bringing development to the church.

Rev. Dr Owusu Ampofo suggested that a dedicated deposit account be set up to receive the proceeds from E-levy instead of the Consolidated Fund.

This, according to him, would enable Ghanaians to know the amount of money received from the levy every year and what that amount was used for.

On the Conference’s achievements over the last year, he said they had completed and handed over some rural housing projects to the Northern Ghana Sector of the church.

It had also launched the Ministers’ personal retirement scheme and published the Conference’s constitution, among others.

He said financial deficits due to the low levels of income had been the main challenge of the Conference.

Rev, Dr Owusu Ampofo advised leaders in the ministry not to relent on evangelising, disciplining and winning souls for Christ, adding that these virtues ensured unity and peaceful co-existence.

On the Russian-Ukraine war, he described the incident as “unfortunate” and said the church would continue to pray for peace to exist between the two countries.