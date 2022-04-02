1 hour ago

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah has insisted that the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy Bill (E-Levy) into law will help in the development of the country.

On March 29, the Minority in Parliament was reported to have staged a walkout from parliament during the deliberation on the passage of the E-Levy.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, moved a motion in parliament asking the house to approve the second reading of the reviewed 1.5% E-Levy bill.

The decision has seen reactions from a section of the Ghanaian populace.

But, the Ejisu MP has maintained that the passage of the bill will bring in more development in the country, thereby calling on Ghanaians to fully support it.

According to him, “E-Levy will not collapse businesses nor impose hardship on Ghanaians, it will rather augment the financial status of the country. So, I will call on Ghanaians to support the government”.

“E-levy will help Ghanaian youth in creating more jobs and construction of roads in the country,” he said.

He indicated that although the processes leading to the passage of the bill have been long-drawn-out, he believes the levy will contribute significantly to revenue mobilization.

Mr. Kumah disclosed government had planned to make E-Levy effective in February 2022, but due to the delay of the bill, it will commence in April 2022.

“We planned to make it effective in February but due to its delay it has been extended to April,” he said.