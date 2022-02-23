31 minutes ago

Dzolo Gborgame E.P basic schools in the Ho West District of in the Volta Region has appealed to Ghanaians to come to their aid in order to complete an ICT block in the school.

The headmaster Mr. Victor Klu made this passionate appeal during a celebration of education week.

According to the headmaster, their dream is to make the EP basic school an ICT hub

“I am appealing to the general public, individuals, religious bodies , cooperate entities and other agencies to come on board with the school to enable the school achieve it's dream of making the school ICT hub of Ho West by supporting then purchase the computers and also complete the nearly built ICT lab which is yet to be completed” he said.

'This year the celebration is been used to raise funds to help purchase 40 pieces of desk top computers for the school and we are looking at about GHC20,000 .00 , beside this we would as well welcome donation from organization and individuals across the country who can as well support us with the computers and not only cash . He stated.