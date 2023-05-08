1 hour ago

A six-month-old baby has been found dead in a Polytank filled with water at a construction site at Nkurakan community in Yilo Krobo Municipality in Eastern region.

The baby got missing on Saturday May 6, 2023 but found drowned in Polytank erected about 8 feet tall above ground level next day Sunday afternoon.

The mother is said to have left the now deceased baby in the custody of other children to fetch water. But upon return, the children told her a man came around and picked the baby.

Frantic search for the baby proved futile on the fateful Saturday.

Continuous search on Sunday found the baby drowned in a Polytank at a construction site near the house.

A ladder was used to climb the Polytank to get inside to retrieve the body of the baby.

The body has been deposited at the morgue of Eastern Regional hospital by Police to aide investigation.

The Police have not meanwhile arrested a suspect.