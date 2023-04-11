3 hours ago

Majority Chief Whip, also Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh in conjunction with Ghana Gas Company officially has commissioned Ahwerease Darmang Astroturf and handed it over to the appointed Management Committee for public usage.

The occasion was chaired by the Chief of Ahwerease, Barima Nana Toah Kwakye.

The chief commended the MP and Ghana Gas Company for the monumental Sports Complex.

He also commended Ghana Gas Company for the speed at which the Astroturf was constructed.

He, however, pleaded with MP and the Company to provide sanitary facilities, popular stances, and dressing rooms to make smooth operation of the facility.

Nana Barima Toah was very grateful to all the stakeholders.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh in his remarks, recounted the ordeal he went through before the project was successfully executed.

However, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Dr Ben Asante (CEO- of Ghana Gas) for the project and eulogized him for the massive infrastructural and human resources transformation in the Ghana Gas Company.

He commended Ghana Gas Company for the impactful corporate social responsibility policy implementation across the country.

The MP further reiterated his commitment to helping develop Ahwerease/Darmang.

He assured the people and the Chiefs to build a new sanitary facility for the community and schools.

He entreated ardent delegates and Muslims to Support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia because he has distinguished himself creditably as Vice President of Ghana.

The MP further advised that continuity is very important and could facilitate quick development as adopted by Asian leaders.

He, therefore enjoined delegates to support him since all the regions are rooting for his leadership.

On his part, the official who represented the Ghana Gas CEO thanked the MP for his lobbying skills and the pressure mounted on him to complete the project on time.

The Contractor, Nana Antwi (BRITZ Engineering Solutions & Trading LTD.) admonished the people of Nsawam-Adoagyiri to firmly hold Annoh-Dompreh like an egg ready to protect it from falling.

According to him, the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri is impacting lives and entreated all delegates to support him, especially the Agenda unopposed.