3 hours ago

Mr. William Atamudzi, the Eastern Regional First Vice Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has donated seven motorcycles to some constituencies in the area.

The constituencies that received the motorcycle include Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Ofoase Ayirebi, Upper Manya Krobo, and Upper West Akim.

The donation forms part of his contribution towards the party's organizational effort to embark on campaign activities towards the 2024 general elections.

At a presentation ceremony, Mr. William Atamudzi who is also vying for the Regional Chairman position urged the beneficiary constituencies to unite towards securing victory in the 2024 elections.

He promised to give 500.00 worth of fuel coupons every week to Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency untill the election is held in December.

Mr. William Atamudzi promised Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency executives and ward coordinators that he will visit 57 selected branches and resource them with logistics for each branch to help them prepare for the upcoming elections.

The Deputy General Secretary in charge of Finance and Administration, Lawyer Barbara Serwaa Asamoah who was at the presentation ceremony admonished them to put the motorbikes to good use to enhance the party's chances in the region.

The Regional Secretary, Kudjo Adukpo on behalf of the party expressed gratitude to Mr. William Atamudzi for his kind gesture for the party to run campaign activities.

He used the opportunity to call on all well-meaning Ghanaians and party faithful to help resource the party.