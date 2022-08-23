15 hours ago

A carpenter, Kofi Narh, has been arrested and put before the Koforidua Circuit Court for attacking a 14-year-old Nigerian with acid in Koforidua in the Eastern region.

According to report, on the day of the incident, the victim(name withheld) while fellowshipping on Sunday at Watchman Charismatic Renewal Church, suffered stomach upset and dashed out of the temple to ease himself on a public toilet but his situation worsened. He, therefore, entered the illegal structure of the carpenter erected near the Diplomat and Embassy hotel.

The carpenter who was around the shop allegedly splashed acid on him when he attempted to ease himself. The carpenter reportedly chased him to the church premises while sprinkling the acid on him as the victim was screaming for help.

The suspect was arrested by the Church members and handed over to the police.

The victim who suffered injury on the cheek, elbow, waist, and parts of the neck was rushed to the Eastern Regional hospital.

Christian Ofor, a family member told Kasapa News, the family was shocked by the callous act of the suspect.

“The small boy was running because he didn’t know it was acid he was shouting fire fire fire. He run towards the church but the man was still pursuing him and they arrested him and reported to the police. They took the boy to the hospital. As you can see the scar in the face”.

He said even though the victim has been treated and discharged, doctors say he needs Plastic surgery. He, therefore, appealed to philanthropists to help the family mobilize funds for the surgery.

The victim who lost his mother in 2017 is currently staying with the father together with two other siblings in Koforidua.

The father Timothy Nwaneli , a labourer, said he can’t afford the cost of plastic surgery hence appealing for financial assistance.