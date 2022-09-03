23 minutes ago

Kyebi circuit court has remanded sixteen (16) notorious land guards into prison custody.

The Court however granted bail to one other suspect who is reported to be a chief.

The 16 land guards were arrested by the Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce at Yawkorkor a community near Nsawam in the Eastern Region for terrorizing residents in the enclave.

The task force retrieved some offensive weapons including guns and machetes.

They were handed over to the Kyebi Divisional Police Command for further investigation.

The suspects were charged and arraigned before the court on Thursday, September 1, 2022, but pleaded not guilty.

Okyeman Akwasrahene Baafuor Asiedu Bekoe who led the Okyeman task force to swoop on the accused persons said some individuals and Real Estate developers have recruited many land guards from Kasoa, Nima, and other parts of Accra, and armed them to the teeth to intimidate and forcibly capture lands in Akyem Abuakwa traditional area specifically Nsawam and Ayensuano area.

He said some of these captured lands are used for illegal sand wining activities degrading the environment.

“Real estate developer KOANS, one Nana Mankata, Quansah family and one Bishop Nana Adu who is the leader of All Souls International Ministries at Kwabenya are recruiting land guards onto the land of Okyeman,” he alleged.

Okyeman Ankwansrahene said the violent activities of these land guards have led to deadly clashes and injuries to many residents.

Barfuor Asiedu Bekoe, therefore, called on the security agencies to take urgent steps to augment the operation of the Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce to curb the growing security threats of land guard activities.

Meanwhile, Barimah Okata Amoah who is the chief of Yawkorkor said, farmers in the community are gripped with fear to go to their farms due to the terror of the land guards.