The Eastern Regional Deputy Women's Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Miss Monica Kessewaa has donated 1,000 hand sanitizers towards the fight against coronavirus in the Kwahu area.

She also donated 50 bags of rice and 1,500 pieces of face masks to help mitigate the the contagion.

Miss Kessewaa personally shared the items to the indigenes in the Kwahu Block.

The beneficiaries expressed their profound gratitude to the Dep. Women's Organizer for the kind gesture.

Monica Kessewaa was accompanied by the Abetifi Constituency Youth organizer, Mr. Kwaku Boateng and Madam Grace Sampong.