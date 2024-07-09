8 minutes ago

The city of Kumasi is buzzing with anticipation as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares for the grand unveiling of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, the running mate of the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Chiefs and other dignitaries have gathered at the Manhyia Palace for the ceremony.

Francis Adomako, the Ashanti Regional Organizer of the NPP, disclosed on Monday that the region is ready and excited for the unveiling of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

In an interview on Citi FM, he shared the general sentiment of happiness surrounding NAPO’s selection.

He attributed this enthusiasm to NAPO’s charismatic personality and his reputation for getting.

“Right from the time the name came up, everything in the Ashanti region changed. Those selling along the street were happy, market women were happy, traders were happy, sellers were happy, and buyers were happy.”

“Everybody was happy. Students were happy, teachers were happy, lecturers were happy, party people who in quote say they have retired all of a sudden became energized all because of this particular name, Matthew Opoku Prempeh.”

“…He is the calibre of person that carries people along with him, he is a charismatic leader like he is a doer. He is such a person that you want to work he will help you to work,” he stated.