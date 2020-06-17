29 minutes ago

The Akyem Tafo District Police Command has arrested a popular fetish Priest in Akyem Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region – Togbe Shetor over pseudocide creating panic that he may have died of coronavirus.

The fetish priest reportedly conspired with his followers to stage his death on Monday.

The alleged passing away of the fetish priest went viral which was published by some media houses.

His followers mourned him at the shrine amidst firing of warning shots, sung and poured libation, and decorated the shrine black and red signifying that they are bereaved.

Many unsuspecting sympathizers trooped to the shrine to also mourn him.

Police detectives from Akyem Tafo dispatched to the shrine however established that the said death was staged.

The fetish priest managed to escape but two of his followers were arrested and being prepared to be put before court. However, he turned himself up to Police Wednesday afternoon after a manhunt was initiated for his arrest.

It is not clear the motive behind his action but sources indicate he is establishing a Church in Tema hence it is believed that his action was to deceive his potential congregants that he is not a fetish priest.

The controversial fetish priest has been involved in many controversies and criminalities.

He is currently standing trial before a Circuit Court in Koforidua for molesting some contestants of the 2019 Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant.

He allegedly made his victims go naked at the shrine and lashed with a machete after Princess Duncan, the Chief Executive Officer of the Miss Commonwealth Pageant, organizer of the event, had allegedly dragged the beauty contestants to the shrine over a missing GH¢500.