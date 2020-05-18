1 hour ago

Residents of Ohia-Tokrom in the Eastern region have been thrown into a state of shock after a 38-year-old woman was murdered by her husband for allegedly preparing a different meal from what he expected for dinner.

The deceased, Gladys Oforiwaa Kumi cooked rice porridge for dinner for her husband though he failed to give housekeeping money.

Uncle of the deceased, Nana Abunyaa in an interview said the suspect returned from the farm to enjoy his food only to be served rice porridge.

The suspect, popularly called J.K then took a knife and stabbed his wife many times resulting in her death.

The suspect is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.