1 hour ago

The Paramount Chief of Kwahu Traditional Area, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II has declared the year 2020 as "A New Decade For A Newer Kwahu, A Year of Greatness and A Year of Rebuilding".

He made this assertion when the Kwahu Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana joined him and elders in prayer and worship to ask for continuous growth, peace and development in kwawu and Ghana at the Ɛsono Gyimah Ampɔn Agyei Palace.

In his quest to make Kwahu great, he said, "I implored kwahuman to put our houses in order and reactivate our communal building spirit by not waiting for Nananom or politicians to lead the charge, but in our small ways, make deliberate attempts to contribute our quota to the rebuilding of Kwahu and Ghana".

He then called on parents to invest in the education of their children since they are the torchbearers into the future.