1 hour ago

A man who was trying assist an 11-year-old boy to peel sugarcane at Koforidua Oyoko in the Eastern Region has had his penis bitten by the boy’s father.

Eric Kwadwo told the Police in the area that he was returning from town on April 6 at about 8:00 p.m. when he met the boy alone peeling sugarcane by the roadside.

He claimed the boy sought his assistance and while helping out, father of the boy whose name has been given by the Police as Attah Kwaku arrived at the scene.

Attah was said to have questioned Kwadwo as to why he was standing with his son at that time, the Eastern Regional police said in its report Wednesday.

According to the Police, Kwadwo began to walk away from the boy but Attah ran after him and pushed him down, causing Kwadwo to “fall face down”.

Kwadwo sustained injuries to the nostrils, face and on the right hand.

Police say the father of the boy who was not satisfied, pounded on Kwadwo and bit his penis, leaving him with “a deep cut”.

Investigations into the case has commenced by the police which is on a manhunt for Attah. He now faces charges of causing harm.

Photos of the njuries to the face and penis have been taken by the police as evidence.