1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for the Afram Plains North Constituency in the Eastern region, Betty Nana Afua Crosbi Mensah has called on various stakeholders to join the fight against teenage pregnancy in the Eastern Region especially in the Afram Plains North District.

The Afram Plains North District has been rated the highest among 33 Districts in the Eastern Region according to data available at the Girl Child Directorate of the Afram Plains North District.

This indicates that has the highest teenage pregnancy cases in the region for 2018/2019 as compared to other 33 Districts.

This also reveals that the area has risen from the second it recorded in 2017 to become the first in the whole region.

This she noted is unacceptable and has accordingly launched a crusade dubbed ‘’Leave My Girls Alone’’ urging irresponsible Boys and men to desist from impregnating vulnerable girls indiscriminately.

Ms Crosbi Mensah therefore called on all stakeholders to join efforts to help reverse the unfortunate situation for the progress of the area.

She made the call when she interacted with Senior High School students from the three schools in her constituency as part of Menstrual Hygiene and Management in Adolescent Girls education campaigns being held by the Office of the MP in collaboration with Hawks Entertainment as part of activities preceding the 2019 Miss Afram Beauty pageant event.

The Afram Plains lawmaker challenged young girls and boys to abstain from pre-marital sex in order to safeguard their future.

She encouraged parents and guardians to show maximum interest in the total wellbeing of their children since that is crucial to enable them stay away from premarital sex and other risky behaviours.

Speaking at separate gatherings with students of Donkokrom Agric SHS, St Mary’s Vocational / Technical Institute, Adeembra and Amankwakrom Fisheries and Agric Technical Institute (AFATI), the young lawmaker emphasized the need for the youth to concentrate on their studies irrespective of all challenges as the only panacea to achieve their life goals.

"Keep yourself safe, stay focus on your dreams, and that goal of yours will be achieved" she encouraged.

The MP urged the students and youth of the to be weary of Sexually Transmitted, Diseases and avoid early sex.

She urged the various school managements both teaching and non - teaching Staff to serve as true guardians to their female students whiles urging the students to report cases of sexual harassments to appropriate authorities for redress.

Ms Betty Mensah also disclosed that, her outfit is in talks with the District Assembly and Security command to form a taskforce as a measure to prevent loitering of young people on the streets beyond 10:00 pm to help curb the increasing rate of teenage pregnancy cases.

Additionally, all political parties in the area will be expected to prioritize the subject of teenage pregnancy in the area as they mount the political campaign platforms ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The MP who is a member of Gender and Social Welfare Committee distributed free sanitary pads to all female students in all three schools visited.

The maiden Miss Afram event is expected to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Kwahu Afram Plains and discover talents to facilitate the socio-economic development of the area.

Officials from the Department of Social Welfare and the Ghana Health Service addressed the students of different subjects including menstrual hygiene, abstinence, sexual harassements among others.