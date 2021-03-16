3 hours ago

As part of efforts to ensure good governance, the Member of Parliament for Akim Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has inaugurated seven working committees in the constituency.

The seven committees; on Education, Finance, Employment and Social Welfare, Institutional and Public Relation, Health, Project and Infrastructure and Special committee on 1D1F are all aimed at supporting policies and programmes for the residents.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Acquah reiterated his commitment to ensuring equal opportunity for all residents.

He called on members of the committees to exhibit a high sense of professionalism and tolerance to achieve their objectives.

“As the names suggest, they will ensure that the members in charge of them will bring out feasible ideas and suggestions that we will work on to better the living conditions of the residents”.

“Please do not use your positions on the committee to exploit innocent people but remain fair and firm in other to achieve the aims and objectives of this initiative”.

Some members of the committees who expressed satisfaction pledge their commitment to work harmoniously with all persons from different political parties to ensure development in Akim Oda.

Source: citifmonline