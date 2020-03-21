36 minutes ago

The girl was pronounced dead on arrival at the Afrikids Hospital in Bolgatanga

A four-year-old girl was killed Thursday evening when a falling tree collapsed a mud house on her and three others.

Though the little girl was rushed to Afrikids Hospital in Bolgatanga, she was pronounced dead few minutes after being admitted.

The incident which happened during a heavy rainstorm at Kalbeo in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East region left the grandmother of the deceased and the other two occupants injured.

Family friends and sympathizers have been visiting the house to mourn with the family. Meanwhile, the grandmother of the deceased, Ayine Ayinbora who is also a widow is recovering from the incident with a leg injury, making it difficult for her to walk well.

She narrated in Grune language how it happened:

“We were sleeping in the room when it started raining. I noticed that the wind was becoming too much but when I was making an effort to relocate outside with my grandchildren, the building started falling on us. I then shouted for help but unfortunately the tree fell on her and she died at the Afrikids Hospital on admission.”

A close family member, Amolaazure Barnabas appealed to NADMO and the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly to come to the aid of the widow to rebuild the house as well as support them with food and other emergency items since most of their belongings were destroyed by the rain.

3news