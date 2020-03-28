1 hour ago

As part of measures to fight the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Suhum in the Eastern Region, Hon Margaret Darko Darkwah, has donated veronica buckets to institutions in the area.

Addressing the media after disbursing of the items to the beneficiaries, Hon Darkwah indicated the Assembly has earlier distributed over 100 buckets together with liquid soaps and hand sanitizers in areas such as lorry stations, market centres, place of convenience, police stations, health centres etc.

She said, in their quest to see buckets filled with water always, the Assembly has taken it upon themselves to employ people in making sure that the buckets are not empty with water and would receive GHc100.

She said the Assembly has on numerous occasions during the distribution of the items provided education on the disease to residents.

The MCE then downplayed assertions that the Suhum Municipality has recorded a case on coronavirus.

"It is our prayer the disease ends immediately so we can have our peace. Once we have not recorded any case in the Eastern Region, it is my prayer it continues that way. Areas infected in the country now will overcome the disease" she said.

She added that the disease has no political influence and has called on all and sundry to kick against politics in the fight against the disease.

According to her, there shouldn't be discrimination if we are to get rid of my disease and has entreated Ghanaians to come together in the fight.

She concluded that Ghana cases would have worsened if the President had evacuated Ghanaians abroad, citing Italy as an example after their President airlifted the nationals from China.

The diseases have so far infected over 597, 262 people in the world, claiming lives of about 273, 365.

Ghana has since recorded 137 cases with 4 deaths.